UPDATE 1-Syrian rebels say capture air base east of Damascus

AMMAN Nov 25 Syrian rebels said on Sunday they
had captured a helicopter base 15 km (10 miles) east of Damascus
after an overnight battle, the second military facility on the
outskirts of the capital to fall to President Bashar al-Assad's
opponents this month.
An Internet video which activists said was filmed at the
Marj al-Sultan base showed rebel fighters carrying AK-47 rifles
touring the facility. An anti-aircraft gun could be seen
positioned on top of an empty bunker and a rebel commander was
shown next to a helicopter.
"With God's help, the Marj al-Sultan airbase in eastern
Ghouta has been liberated," the commander said in the video.
Eastern Ghouta, a mix of agricultural land and built-up urban
areas, has been a rebel stronghold for months.
Activists said two helicopters were destroyed in the attack
as well as a radar station, and that 15 personnel were taken
prisoner.
With severe restrictions by Syrian authorities on non-state
media, independent verification was not possible.
Footage from Saturday evening showed rebels firing
rocket-propelled grenades at the base, and what appeared to be a
helicopter engulfed in flames.
Last week rebels briefly captured an air defence base near
the southern Damascus district of Hajar al-Aswad, seizing
weapons and equipment before pulling out to avoid retaliation
from Assad's air force.