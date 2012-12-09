Rebels seize regiment command centre in N. Syria - activists

UPDATE 2-Airbus seeks new talks with European nations over A400M costs
* Requests new talks with European buyers to ease cash problems
BEIRUT Dec 9 Rebel groups including a hardline Islamist unit seized a government army command centre in northern Syria on Sunday, forcing more than 100 soldiers to flee, a monitoring group said.
Jabhat al-Nusra, a group suspected of having links with al Qaeda, helped rebels take over the site - part of the 111th regiment base in the Sheikh Suleiman region of Aleppo province, which is on the country's northern border with Turkey, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Some fighters on the rebel and army side were killed, while around 140 soldiers fled to another military site in the area, the Observatory added.
* Requests new talks with European buyers to ease cash problems
* STRABAG Property and Facility Services (STRABAG PFS) and Microsoft will work together to develop industry solutions under name "Real Estate Services 4.0" for control, management and operational provision of facility management services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 22 European shares climbed to a new 14-month high on Wednesday, supported by well-received earnings updates from companies such as Lloyds, Telefonica Deutschland and Scor.