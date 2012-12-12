Explosion in Damascus targets Interior Ministry - state TV

BRIEF-MFC Bancorp announces management change
* MFC Bancorp Ltd says Michael Smith, its managing director, has been appointed as company's interim president and chief executive officer
BEIRUT Dec 12 An explosion hit the main gate of the Syrian Interior Ministry in Damascus on Wednesday, state television said.
The ministry is in Kafar Souseh, an area contested between rebels and forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad. A resident said she heard sirens and shooting after a "huge explosion."
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
* Bob Adams to assume position of Allete chief financial officer