Explosion in Damascus targets Interior Ministry - state TV

BEIRUT Dec 12 An explosion hit the main gate of the Syrian Interior Ministry in Damascus on Wednesday, state television said.

The ministry is in Kafar Souseh, an area contested between rebels and forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad. A resident said she heard sirens and shooting after a "huge explosion."

