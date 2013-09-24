UPDATE 1-Car bomb in Damascus kills 7, wounds 15: monitoring group

DAMASCUS, Sept 24 A car bomb killed at least
seven civilians on Tuesday when it exploded in a southern
Damascus neighbourhood, a monitoring group said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 15 people had
also been injured in the blast, which hit the district of
Tadamon, where President Bashar al-Assad's forces have been
fighting rebels for months.
Syrian state television said "terrorists" were behind the
explosion, a term it commonly uses to refer to rebels who are
fighting to topple Assad.
The Britain-based Observatory, which has a network of
activists across Syria, said the blast had destroyed several
buildings.
What began as a peaceful pro-democracy movement 2-1/2 years
ago has turned into a civil war in which more than 100,000
people have died.