Car bomb explodes in central Damascus - witnesses

AMMAN Oct 21 A car bomb exploded near a police station in the central Bab Touma district of Damascus on Sunday, witnesses said.

Ambulances sped to the site and security forces cut off access to the area. Several cars were burnt, the witnesses said.

The explosion took place as President Bashar al-Assad was meeting international envoy Lakhdar Brahimi, who has called for a temporary truce in Syria's civil war.

