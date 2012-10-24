版本:
Damascus car bomb kills six - state TV

BEIRUT Oct 24 A car bomb in southern Damascus killed six people on Wednesday, state television said, as international mediator Lakhdar Brahimi pushed for a temporary ceasefire in Syria.

"The terrorist explosion caused by the car bomb in Daf al-Shok caused the martyrdom of six citizens and 20 wounded," television said.

