公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五

Car bomb explodes in residential district of Damascus

AMMAN Oct 26 A large car bomb exploded on Friday near a children's playground in southern Damascus and initial reports indicated a large number of casualties, opposition activists in the capital said.

The bomb went off in the southern Daf al-Shok area, a Sunni neighbourhood. Several buildings were damaged, they said.

