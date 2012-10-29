Syria state TV says 10 killed by car bomb in Damascus

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
BEIRUT Oct 29 Syrian state television said 10 people, including women and children, were killed by a car bomb in the southeastern district of Jaramana in the capital of Damascus on Monday.
"A terrorist car bomb exploded on the Rooda road, next to the bakery entrance," state TV said. Damascus residents say Jaramana is controlled by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, who is fighting an armed revolt against forty years of family rule.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.