Car bomb kills 15 in Syria's central Homs

BEIRUT Dec 2 A car bomb exploded in Syria's central city of Homs on Sunday, killing at least 15 people, Syria's state news agency SANA said.

At least 24 others were wounded, with some of them in critical condition, and many nearby residential buildings were damaged in the blast, SANA said.

