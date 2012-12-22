Car bomb in east Damascus, fatalities reported -- activists

BRIEF-Gear Energy Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
BEIRUT Dec 22 A car bomb exploded in the eastern Damascus district of Qaboun on Saturday and initial reports said a number of people had been killed, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The group also reported clashes between rebel fighters and forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on the edge of the southern Damascus neighbourhood of Hajar al-Aswad. The district is next to the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, which was taken over by rebels this week.
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
Feb 15 U.S. prosecutors have subpoenaed one of the women who claims she was sexually harassed by former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, and compelled her to testify before a federal grand jury, her lawyer said on Wednesday.
Feb 15 Agnico Eagle Mines said on Wednesday it would invest more than $1.2 billion in building a gold mine in Canada's Arctic and expanding another, making it one of the few gold companies to be constructing mines at a time when industry output is shrinking.