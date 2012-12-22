版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 22日 星期六 20:58 BJT

Car bomb in east Damascus, fatalities reported -- activists

BEIRUT Dec 22 A car bomb exploded in the eastern Damascus district of Qaboun on Saturday and initial reports said a number of people had been killed, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The group also reported clashes between rebel fighters and forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on the edge of the southern Damascus neighbourhood of Hajar al-Aswad. The district is next to the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, which was taken over by rebels this week.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐