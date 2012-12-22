Car bomb in east Damascus, fatalities reported -- activists

BEIRUT Dec 22 A car bomb exploded in the eastern Damascus district of Qaboun on Saturday and initial reports said a number of people had been killed, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The group also reported clashes between rebel fighters and forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on the edge of the southern Damascus neighbourhood of Hajar al-Aswad. The district is next to the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, which was taken over by rebels this week.