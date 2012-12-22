UPDATE 1-Car bomb kills 5 in Damascus - Syrian Observatory

BEIRUT Dec 22 A car bomb killed five people and
wounded dozens in the eastern Damascus district of Qaboun on
Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Another activist group in Damascus gave no figures for the
number of people killed in the blast but said bodies were still
being recovered from wreckage caused by the explosion.
The British-based Observatory, which monitors violence
across Syria through a network of sources on the ground, also
reported clashes between rebel fighters and forces loyal to
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on the edge of the southern
Damascus neighbourhood of Hajar al-Aswad.
The district is next to the Palestinian refugee camp of
Yarmouk, which was taken over by rebels this week.
The Observatory says 44,000 people have been killed in Syria
since the uprising erupted against Assad in March last year.