Bomb hits Damascus city centre, 8 dead -SANA

BRIEF-Shenzhen Stock Exchange's unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange
BEIRUT Nov 6 A bomb exploded in a central square of Damascus on Wednesday, killing eight people and wounding several others, Syria's state news agency said.
The SANA report said the blast hit Hejaz square, in the heart of the capital, but offered no further details as to who was behind the attack.
Rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad have often planted bombs or launched mortars into the capital.
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange
April 11 LeEco has scrapped a planned $2 billion acquisition of U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio due to regulatory issues, a fresh setback to the cash-strapped Chinese conglomerate's expansion drive.
LONDON, April 11 Emerging stocks slipped to three-week lows and were set for their longest losing streak of the year as tensions stemming from Syria and North Korea kept investors away from riskier assets, although Russia's rouble firmed off recent lows.