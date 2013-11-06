版本:
Bomb hits Damascus city centre, 8 dead -SANA

BEIRUT Nov 6 A bomb exploded in a central square of Damascus on Wednesday, killing eight people and wounding several others, Syria's state news agency said.

The SANA report said the blast hit Hejaz square, in the heart of the capital, but offered no further details as to who was behind the attack.

Rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad have often planted bombs or launched mortars into the capital.
