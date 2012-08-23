REFILE-Coffee cups and fertilizer make Syrian rebel weapons

By Oliver Holmes
ALEPPO, Syrian Aug 23 "Bomb, bomb, bomb!"
shouted the rebel fighters in the midst of battle on the streets
of Aleppo. Everyone crouched down and held their fingers in
their ears. But the rusty foot-long metal container they rolled
into a building hiding enemy Syrian army forces failed to
explode.
"The batteries were dead and it didn't work," said Abu Furad,
a rebel commander in aviator sunglasses, who still wears the
Syrian army uniform he was issued before he defected to the
rebel cause three months ago.
Desperately short of weapons and ammunition, Syrian rebels
have set up factories producing a wide array of homemade bombs
and grenades that they can take into battle against much
better-armed government forces.
Abu Furad had another homemade explosive device in the
pocket of his vest - a black metal tube with a small ceramic
coffee cup attached to the top by a wire. The cup acts as a
trigger like the pin of a grenade.
He pulled off the coffee cup, leaned around the corner and
tossed the bomb towards the building where the soldiers lay.
After a few seconds a loud blast shook the air.
In a farm complex outside Aleppo, rebels were cutting and
welding metal to make bombs. On the floor of an outhouse, once
used to house tractors and farming machinery, a dozen metal
cylinders stood ready to be packed full of explosives.
"What we do is, when the Syrian army starts attacking the
city, we'll go around and look for missiles that haven't
exploded. We'll drill into the head and remove the TNT," said
bomb maker Abu Ghagan, lifting a bent missile he says he found
in a field.
He said he learnt his trade from the Internet.
"We are very short on proper explosive so we use a mix of
fertilizer to make the rest," he added, walking round his
factory at night to avoid drawing attention from neighbouring
farmers.
As a bomb-maker, Abu Ghagan is quiet and careful - he knows
the army would pay good money to get the coordinates of a bomb
factory so they can send their bomber jets.
Makeshift bombs can be detonated remotely using mobile
phones. Abu Ghagan also has home-made missiles that he says can
be propelled five km.
The metre-long missiles have a large head packed full of
explosives with a detonator on the end, and fins to keep them
flying in a straight line.
"These are good. We use them to fire into army barracks," he
said.
Their lack of modern weapons is a common lament among
rebels, who say that Western countries that have called for the
downfall of President Bashar al-Assad need to do more to make
that happen by giving them arms.
OVERPOWERED
Western countries say they are supplying the rebels only
with non-lethal equipment, like radios. Gulf states like Saudi
Arabia and Qatar have spoken of the need to arm the rebels and
are thought to have sent them guns and ammunition.
But whatever weapons are coming in, they are hardly arriving
fast enough to match the government's vast arsenal.
At the start of the war, Syria's army had nearly 5,000 main
battle tanks, a similar number of other armoured vehicles, 3,500
pieces of artillery, 240 ground-attack jets, 85 fighters and
more than 140 helicopters, according to the London-based
International Institute of Strategic Studies.
Many rebels say they joined the fight using hunting shotguns
and only later looted assault rifles from government soldiers
killed in battle. Their homemade bombs show resourcefulness, but
on the streets of Aleppo it was not clear how effective they
were.
Shortly after Abu Furad threw his grenade into the house,
the rebels came under a barrage of fire. Three mortar bombs hit
the building across the street, less than 10 metres away.
Then the sound of tank tracks could be heard moving up the
next street. The tank fired a shell which ripped through the
building the rebels had been using for cover. Smoke filled the
air and chunks of concrete rained down.
As the smoke dispersed the rebels looked around to see if
their comrades were hurt. Then one fighter spotted something: a
tank shell.
Determined, he ran into the street to pick up the unexploded
shell, to be dismantled and repacked into a rebel bomb.