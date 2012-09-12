版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 12日 星期三 22:11 BJT

Syria envoy to head to Damascus on Thursday

CAIRO, Sept 12 U.N.-Arab League mediator Lakhdar Brahimi will head to Syria on Thursday, his first trip to the country since taking up his post, a senior Arab diplomat said on Wednesday.

The pan-Arab satellite channel Al Arabiya had also reported the date of the visit and said Brahimi would meet Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Friday.

