UPDATE 1-International envoy Brahimi arrives in Syria

DAMASCUS, Sept 13 United Nations-Arab League
mediator Lakhdar Brahimi arrived in Syria on Thursday, his first
trip to the country since taking up his post, pledging to work
to end violence in which more than 27,000 people have been
killed.
Brahimi, a veteran Algerian diplomat who replaced former
U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan, will meet Foreign Minister
Walid al-Moualem on Thursday and is due to meet President Bashar
al-Assad for talks aimed at addressing the conflict.
"There is a crisis, no one denies it," he said on arrival in
the Syrian capital. "It is a crisis which is deteriorating, and
no one disagrees with the need to stop the bloodshed and restore
harmony.
"We hope to contribute to (ending the violence) during the
days and weeks ahead," he said.
Brahimi's spokesman said he would hold talks with the
government and "representatives of the Syrian opposition and
civil society" during his visit.