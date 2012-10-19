版本:
2012年 10月 19日

Peace envoy Brahimi expected in Damascus on Friday -UN spokesman

BEIRUT Oct 19 U.N.-Arab League envoy Lakhdar Brahimi is expected in Damascus on Friday to try to broker a brief ceasefire in the war between President Bashar al-Assad and rebels, U.N. spokesman in Damascus Khaled al-Masri told Reuters.

Brahimi has been travelling in the region with the aim of convincing Assad's main backers and his foes to support a ceasefire during the Islamic Eid al-Adha festival next week.

