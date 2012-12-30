Envoy wants Syria solution in 2013

CAIRO Dec 30 The international peace envoy for Syria said the situation in the country was deteriorating sharply but a solution was still possible in 2013 under the terms of a peace plan agreed in Geneva in June.

"I say that the solution must be this year: 2013, and, God willing, before the second anniversary of this crisis," Lakhdar Brahimi said during a news conference at the Arab League in Cairo, referring to the start of the uprising in March 2011.

"A solution is still possible but is getting more complicated every day," he added.