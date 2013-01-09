UPDATE 1-Syria envoy says Assad can't be part of new government

By Emad Omar
CAIRO Jan 10 The international peace envoy for
Syria said on Wednesday he did not see President Bashar al-Assad
being part of a transitional government envisaged by a peace
plan agreed by major powers last year.
"Surely he would not be a member of that government,"
Lakhdar Brahimi, the envoy, told Reuters in an interview in
Cairo, in some of his clearest language yet on the future he
sees for Assad.
He reiterated his view that the peace plan agreed in Geneva
last year remained "the base for a solution in Syria".
"There is no military solution," he said. "The solution
shouldn't wait until 2014. It should be in 2013," he said.
He described a speech delivered by Assad this week as
"narrow" and "uncompromising", adding that Assad had "narrowed
his initiative by excluding some parties" from his own proposed
talks to end the Syrian conflict.
"This wouldn't be a national dialogue," Brahimi said.
Brahimi added that he had made a mistake in an earlier
interview with the BBC by describing the Assad speech as
"sectarian".
"It's a slip of the tongue and I apologise," he said.
Brahimi said he would travel to Geneva on Thursday for a
meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov
and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns. The meeting
would discuss how to implement the Geneva plan.
He said both the opposition and Assad must accept the plan
and work to implement it. "Of course this requires ceasing
fire," he said.