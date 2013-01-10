版本:
Damascus says international Syria envoy is "flagrantly biased"

BEIRUT Jan 10 Syria criticised international peace envoy Lakhdar Brahimi on Thursday, a day after he said he did not see President Bashar al-Assad being part of a transitional government.

A Foreign Ministry statement quoted on state news said Syria was "very surprised" by Brahimi's comments and said it showed "he is fragrantly biased for those who are conspiring against Syria and its people."

