Syrian envoy Brahimi to meet Kerry, Lavrov jointly on Friday- UN official

GENEVA, Sept 13 The international envoy for Syria, Lakhdar Brahimi, will hold joint talks with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva on Friday, a U.N. official said.

"They will have a joint meeting this morning at 09:30 (0730 GMT)," the official in the Swiss city told Reuters.

Brahimi has been trying to convene an international conference, known as Geneva 2, to broker a political solution to the Syrian crisis. He met separately on Thursday with Kerry and Lavrov, who are in the Swiss city to discuss a Russian plan to put Syria's chemical weapons under international control.

