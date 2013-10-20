版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 20日 星期日 17:04 BJT

Arab League chief says Syria peace talks set for Nov. 23

CAIRO Oct 20 Arab League chief Nabil Elaraby said on Sunday peace talks aimed at ending the conflict in Syria would take place on Nov. 23 in Geneva.

"I discussed the Syria file with Lakhdar Brahimi and it was decided that the Geneva meeting would take place on November 23 and arrangements are being made to prepare for this conference," Elaraby told reporters in Cairo after a meeting with Brahimi, the international envoy for Syria.

But at the same news conference Brahimi said: "The date has not been officially set."
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐