UPDATE 1-Britain says Syria opposition coalition a "milestone"

CAIRO Nov 13 British Foreign Secretary William
Hague welcomed the latest effort by Syria's opposition to form a
united front against Bashar al-Assad, but said more needed to be
done before Britain formally recognised it.
Exiled opposition leaders formed a coalition on Sunday and
the grouping is now seeking international recognition as a
government-in-waiting.
Western powers demanding that Syrian leader Assad step down
to end a 19-month rebellion have been frustrated by squabbling
among his opponents.
"It is a very important milestone," Hague told reporters at
a meeting of Arab and European ministers at the Arab League in
Cairo on Tuesday.
"We want the Syrian opposition to be inclusive ... and to
have support inside Syria and if they have this, yes, we will
then recognise them as the legitimate representative of the
Syrian people."
He said that did not imply that Britain would be ready to
send weapons to the opposition because the European Union had
placed an arms embargo on Syria.
But he added: "But we are not excluding any option in the
future because ... the Syrian crisis is getting worse and worse
all the time".
Some 2.5 million people have been internally displaced by
the country's civil war, double the previous figure of 1.2
million used by aid agencies, the United Nations refugee agency
said, citing the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.
Hague said more needed to be done by the European Union and
the Arab League to press for global assistance for Syrian civil
society and human rights groups, according to a statement issued
by Britain's Foreign Office on Tuesday.
"The winter cold and rain will heap further misery on
soaring numbers of Syrian refugees and displaced people," he
said in the statement.