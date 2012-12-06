Britain eyes arms embargo changes to help Syria rebels

* Britain wants non-lethal support for rebels
* Some non-lethal equipment caught in arms embargo
* Syrian opposition coalition names UK representative
LONDON, Dec 6 Britain will seek next week to
amend an arms embargo on Syria to make it easier to help
opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the Foreign
Office said on Thursday.
A Foreign Office official said the increased "practical
support" that Britain envisaged would be training and non-lethal
equipment. Items such as body armour and night-vision goggles
are currently caught up in a European arms embargo aimed at
stemming supplies to Assad's forces.
European foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels on
Monday.
Last week EU diplomats said they had agreed to reduce the
renewal period of a package of sanctions against Syria,
including the arms embargo, to three months rather than one year
to make it easier to supply the rebels.
"Having successfully amended the EU arms embargo (and
sanctions package) by setting a three-month renewal period, we
will make fresh arguments in support of amending the arms
embargo ahead of the March 2013 deadline in a way that offers
sufficient flexibility to increase practical support to the
Syrian opposition," Foreign Office Europe minister David
Lidington said in a statement.
Western powers have been wary of supplying weapons to
Syria's rebels because the political and armed opposition to
Assad has been fragmented. Opposition umbrella group the Syrian
National Coalition was formed only last month and further unity
talks have been fraught.
However, the Foreign Office on Thursday hailed the
coalition's appointment of a representative to Britain, Walid
Saffour, as a "sign of progress". In Turkey, Syrian rebels are
trying to restructure to present a unified force.
In the absence of unity, Western powers fear arming the
rebels may stoke violence between disparate groups and worry
that weapons could fall into the hands of radical Islamists.
An estimated 40,000 people have been killed since an Arab
Spring-inspired uprising against Assad's rule in March last year
turned into an armed rebellion in response to government
crackdowns.