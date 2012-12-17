Syrian rebels take over Palestinian camp in Damascus - sources

BEIRUT Dec 17 Syrian rebels took full control
of the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp in southern Damascus on
Monday after days of fighting, rebel and Palestinian sources
said.
The battle had pitted rebels, backed by some Palestinians,
against Palestinian fighters of the Popular Front for the
Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC) loyal to
President Bashar al-Assad.
Many of the PFLP-GC fighters had defected to the rebel side
on Saturday, and their leader Ahmed Jibril left the camp on the
same day, rebel sources said.
"All of the camp is under the control of the (rebel) Free
Syrian Army," said a Palestinian activist in Yarmouk. He said
the clashes had stopped and the remaining PFLP fighters had
retreated and joined the government forces massed on the
northern edge of the camp.