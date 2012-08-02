版本:
Mortar shells kill 20 in Damascus Palestinian camp

BEIRUT Aug 2 At least 20 people were killed on Thursday when Syrian security forces fired three mortar rounds at a Palestinian camp in Damascus, medical sources said.

Witnesses in the camp told Reuters by telephone that the mortars hit a busy street as people were preparing for the Ramadan meal to break their fasting.

