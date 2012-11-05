Suicide bomb kills 50 soldiers, Assad gunmen - Observatory

BEIRUT Nov 5 A suicide car bombing killed at least 50 members of the Syrian security forces and gunmen loyal to President Bashar al-Assad on Monday in Hama province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

"A fighter from the (al-Qaeda inspired) Nusra Front blew himself up ... in the Hama countryside. At least 50 were killed," said Rami Abdelrahman, the head of the observatory.