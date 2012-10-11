版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 11日 星期四 18:05 BJT

Syria says plane from Russia carried legal cargo

DAMASCUS Oct 11 Syria said on Thursday a Damascus-bound plane forced to land in Ankara by Turkish fighter jets while en route from Moscow had been carrying legitimate cargo.

"The plane was not carrying any illegal material," Ghaida Abdulatif, head of Syrian Arab Airlines, told reporters in Damascus. "When the plane was inspected it was clear that there were ... civilian packages with electrical equipment which are allowed to be transported and had been officially registered."

