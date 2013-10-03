'Encouraging' progress in dismantling Syria chemical arsenal -U.N.

UNITED NATIONS Oct 3 An international team of
chemical weapons experts has made "encouraging initial progress"
as it works towards the elimination of Syria's poison gas
arsenal, the United Nations said on Thursday.
"Documents handed over yesterday by the Syrian Government
look promising, according to team members, but further analysis,
particularly of technical diagrams, will be necessary and some
more questions remain to be answered," the United Nations said
in a statement.
The international team consists of experts from the
Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The
Hague and United Nations personnel assisting them in their work.