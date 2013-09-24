REFILE-Q+A-Russia, West at odds over plan to rid Syria of chemical arms

By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 Russia and the United
States put aside bitter differences over Syria this month to
strike a deal to remove President Bashar al-Assad's chemical
arsenal and avert U.S. military action against him.
But efforts to forge a U.N. Security Council resolution
endorsing that plan have run into difficulties due to
disagreements between Russia on one side and the United States,
Britain and France on the other, U.N. diplomats say.
The U.S.-Russia deal came after an Aug. 21 sarin gas attack
near Damascus that Washington says killed more than 1,400
people, many of them children. Following are questions and
answers about the plan to dismantle Syria's poison gas program.
WHAT IS THE SIZE OF SYRIA'S CHEMICAL ARSENAL?
Syria has roughly 1,000 tonnes of chemical toxins -
including mustard gas and the nerve agents sarin and VX - spread
over as many as 50 sites around the country.
WHAT HAPPENS AT THE HAGUE'S CHEMICAL ARMS AGENCY?
The 41-member Executive Council of the Organization for the
Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague is hoping to
vote this week on a joint Russian-American proposal to rapidly
verify and destroy Syria's chemical weapons stockpile. That vote
has been repeatedly delayed.
According to the U.S.-Russia framework agreement, the
chemical arms agency's Executive Council will detail "special
procedures for expeditious destruction of the Syrian chemical
weapons program and stringent verification thereof."
The chemical arms agency's decision must be approved by a
simple majority of council members, though agreement is almost
always reached through consensus, which is expected in Syria's
case. The council meets behind closed doors but may be open to
observer countries that are not yet members. Syria is not a full
member.
Syria acceded to the Chemical Weapons Convention this month
in line with the U.S.-Russia deal. Its accession to the treaty
comes into force in October.
WHAT ARE KEY DEADLINES UNDER THE U.S.-RUSSIA DEAL?
On Saturday, the one-week limit for Syria to present a
complete list of its chemical weapons program lapsed. Syria
submitted the list to the OPCW, the agency said.
By Nov. 30, inspectors from The Hague's chemical arms agency
are due to have completed on-site inspections of locations
declared by Syria.
Nov. 30 is also the deadline for destruction of chemical
weapons production and mixing/filling equipment.
By June 30, 2014, the destruction of the entire Syrian
chemical weapons arsenal is due to be completed.
HOW WILL THE REMOVAL OF SYRIA'S ARSENAL BE FUNDED?
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in Geneva that
Washington and Moscow would help fund the dismantling of Syria's
chemical arsenal. He added that "we will seek, in the process of
the U.N. and in the effort to have a global commitment to this,
help from many other of our international partners."
European Union sources said the bloc was looking into
providing some financial assistance. Assad said the process of
destroying his chemical arsenal would cost $1 billion.
WHO WILL REMOVE AND DESTROY THE CHEMICAL WEAPONS?
That is still being worked out. However, OPCW and U.N.
experts would be involved. American and Russian experts may also
participate. The actual destruction and/or removal of the
weapons will be complicated by Syria's civil war. More than
100,000 people have been killed in the conflict, which grew out
of a 2011 uprising against Assad.
The Hague-based chemical arms agency has never moved weapons
across borders before, because of the risk, and never worked in
a war zone.
WHAT HAPPENS AT THE SECURITY COUNCIL?
As soon as the OPCW decision is made, the full Security
Council will begin negotiations on a resolution intended to
support the OPCW Executive Council's decision. The five
permanent Security Council members have been negotiating a draft
resolution.
If the OPCW decision comes this week, U.N. diplomats say a
Security Council resolution could be put to a vote in New York
within days on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world
leaders for the General Assembly session that begins on Tuesday.
WHAT WILL THE RESOLUTION DO?
Western officials say the point of the resolution is to make
the Russian-American plan agreed to in Geneva legally binding
and enforceable. Russia, however, has said that the resolution
has a more modest purpose - simply to back the OPCW decision.
WHAT IS THE MAIN STICKING POINT?
Enforceability. The United States, Britain and France want
the measures in the resolution to be legally binding and
enforceable under Chapter 7 of the U.N. charter. Chapter 7
outlines mechanisms for enforcement, which include diplomatic
and economic sanctions as well as military intervention.
Russia has rejected the idea of using a Chapter 7 resolution
to make the agreement legally binding and enforceable. It says
that could open the door to an Iraq- or Libya-style foreign
military operation.
Diplomats said the current draft reflects the language of
the U.S.-Russia framework agreement approved in Geneva. That
agreement said that "in the event of non-compliance, including
unauthorized transfer, or any use of chemical weapons by anyone
in Syria, the Security Council should impose measures under
Chapter VII of the U.N. Charter."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday: "The
U.N. Security Council may adopt a strong resolution in support
of the decision of the OPCW, but it will not be under Chapter 7,
and accordingly, it won't be possible to use it to implement ...
unilateral military action against Syria."
In other words, any punitive measures would require a new
resolution under Chapter 7 of the U.N. Charter. That means
Russia could block any such measures.
France's foreign minister said on Monday he expects the
Security Council to agree on a resolution to enforce the
chemical weapons deal with Syria and appeared to back off French
calls for the measure to threaten the use of force against
Assad.
U.N. diplomats say it is possible Russia and the Western
powers will fail to agree on a draft resolution this week.
Russia has already vetoed three resolutions that condemned
Assad's government and threatened it with sanctions.
WHAT HAPPENS IF SYRIA FAILS TO COMPLY?
Lavrov told reporters after the framework agreement that the
idea that noncompliance should be punished "does not mean that
every violation that will be reported to the Security Council
will be taken by word."
He also said that Russia would support a new council
resolution imposing punitive measures on whoever is guilty of
noncompliance only when there is "100 percent" certainty about
the circumstances of the violation.
Any punitive measures would require a new resolution.
Moscow, Assad's chief ally, has made clear it would oppose any
threat of force in the event of Syrian noncompliance.
COULD THE U.S. ATTACK SYRIA WITHOUT U.N. APPROVAL?
Yes, but some analysts and diplomats say air strikes against
Syria without Security Council approval would be illegal. The
United States has done it before, as in the case of the 1999
Kosovo war, when it circumvented the council and joined NATO
allies in a U.S.-led bombing campaign to drive Serbian troops
out of Kosovo.
U.S. President Barack Obama has said repeatedly that he is
prepared to act against Syria without a U.N. mandate if
diplomacy fails. He put a congressional vote to authorize the
use of force in Syria on hold while the diplomatic process plays
itself out.