UPDATE 2-Chemical weapons watchdog to begin Syria inspections next week

* Syria must provide "immediate and unfettered" access
* Destruction of production facilities by Nov. 1
* Syrian to name official for chemical weapons destruction
By Anthony Deutsch
AMSTERDAM, Sept 27 Experts from the world's
chemical weapons watchdog will begin inspecting Syria's
stockpile of toxic munitions by Tuesday, according to an
agreement passed in The Hague on Friday.
The agreement enables the U.N. Security Council to vote
later on Friday on a draft resolution on eradicating Syria's
chemical arsenal.
The decision adopted by the Executive Council of the
Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, OPCW,
called on members to make cash donations to fund Syria's
fast-tracked destruction operation.
The 41-member executive council of the OPCW passed the
agreement in meetings that ran past midnight.
"It's done and dusted," said spokesman Michael Luhan. "It
passed by consensus."
It requests urgent funding to hire inspectors and technical
experts to destroy what Western intelligence agencies believe is
about 1,000 tonnes of sarin, mustard and VX nerve agents, built
up over decades and spread over dozens of locations.
An OPCW official said an advance team would head for Syria
on Monday.
Established to enforce the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention,
the OPCW has an annual budget of under $100 million and fewer
than 500 staffers. It does not have the manpower to carry out
the task without significantly increasing resources.
Experts have said it will be risky and expensive to destroy
the chemicals in Syria, where a civil war has killed more than
100,000 people and displaced millions more.
Syria has just nine months to do what some countries,
including Russia and the United States, have taken more than a
decade to do.
UNFETTERED ACCESS
Syria is instructed to provide inspectors with security and
"immediate and unfettered" access to all sites. A failure to do
so will trigger a meeting by the OPCW's core members within 24
hours, the decision says.
The Security Council resolution to be voted on Friday does
not refer to the use of force as a means to enforce the
destruction plan, a point which Washington had pressed for.
The OPCW inspectors will have 30 days to visit all chemical
weapons facilities declared by Syria to the organisation last
week, it states.
It is still unclear where and how the chemicals stockpile,
the details of which have not been made public by the OPCW, will
be destroyed. For most countries, the process often takes years,
but Syria has been given until mid-2014.
The agreement contains roughly the same destruction
deadlines as in a Russian-American deal brokered earlier this
month. Syria must submit additional details of its arsenal,
including munition types, amounts of precursors and toxins, and
the location of all storage and production sites within a week.
Syria will appoint a point person within the Syrian
government for chemical weapons and must have completed by Nov.
1 the destruction of all chemical weapon production and
mixing/filling facilities, the decision states.