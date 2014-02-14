Chemical weapons watchdog picks Ekokem, Veolia to destroy Syria's stockpile

AMSTERDAM Feb 14 Ekokem AB of Finland and Veolia of France have won contracts to destroy part of Syria's chemical weapons stockpile, the global watchdog OPCW said on Friday.

The Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which is overseeing the destruction process, has earmarked up to 40 million euros ($55 million) for the commercial processing of 500 tonnes of industrial chemicals and millions of litres of toxic waste.