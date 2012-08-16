版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 16日 星期四 18:46 BJT

China urges Syria government, opposition to talk

BEIJING Aug 16 China's foreign minister urged a visiting Syrian government envoy on Thursday to start talks with the opposition at an early date, but said Damascus should also take steps to meet the people's demands for change.

Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi told Envoy Bouthaina Shaaban that China was also "extremely worried" by the situation in her country, the ministry said in a statement on its website (www.mfa.gov.cn).

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐