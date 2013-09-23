China says willing to help in Syria chemical weapons process

BRIEF-Cargojet had amended its syndicated banking facility
* Had amended its syndicated banking facility to increase its revolving credit facility from $175 million to $200 million
BEIJING, Sept 23 China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon that China is willing to send experts to help in the Syrian chemical weapons destruction process, and reiterated that a political solution is the only way to solve the crisis in Syria.
"Currently, it is important that the U.N. Security Council should maintain unity, overcome their differences and find a consensus so as to send a signal of unity to the outside," Wang was quoted as telling Ban in a statement posted on the website of China's foreign ministry.
Wang said China supports "the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' quick objective, fair and professional process of starting the Syrian chemical weapons' destruction process".
"China is willing to send experts to participate in the relevant work," the statement said.
* Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation announce all stock transaction with a combined enterprise value of $6 billion
