UPDATE 1-China welcomes Russia-U.S. accord on Syria chemical weapons

BEIJING, Sept 15 China on Sunday welcomed a deal
reached by the United States and Russia to eliminate Syria's
chemical weapons arsenal, saying it would help promote a
peaceful resolution of the crisis.
After three days of talks in Geneva, U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on
Saturday demanded Syrian President Bashar al-Assad account for
his secret stockpile within a week and let international
inspectors eliminate all the weapons by the middle of next year.
"We believe that this framework agreement has ameliorated
the present explosive and tense situation in Syria and has
opened a new perspective on using peaceful methods to resolve
the Syrian chemical weapons issue," Chinese Foreign Minister
Wang Yi told his visiting French counterpart, Laurent Fabius.
"China upholds the finding of an appropriate resolution to
the Syrian issue, including that of the chemical weapons, under
the framework of the United Nations," Wang added.
"The U.N. Security Council should play an important role in
this ... Military methods cannot resolve the Syria issue."
France has called the deal to destroy the arsenal an
"important step forward" and said that talks on Monday in Paris
would focus on implementation.
China has called for a full and impartial investigation by
U.N. chemical weapons inspectors in Syria, and warned against
pre-judging the results, though it has also said that whoever
uses chemical weapons had to be held accountable.