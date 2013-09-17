UPDATE 1-China says will give U.N. Syria report "thorough review"

BEIJING, Sept 17 China said on Tuesday that it
would take a serious look at a report by U.N. investigators
which confirmed the use of sarin nerve agent in an Aug. 21 gas
attack outside the Syrian capital.
The long-awaited U.N. report did not say who launched the
attack, though U.S., British and French envoys said technical
details in it pointed to Syrian government culpability.
"China attaches great importance to the contents of the
relevant report and will give it a thorough review," Foreign
Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said at a daily news briefing in
Beijing.
"At the same time, we consistently advocate that the
relevant investigation should be carried out by the U.N.
investigation team in an impartial, objective and professional
manner."
Hong would not be drawn on whether China shared the U.S.,
British and French view.
"China's stance on the use of chemical weapons is consistent
and clear. We oppose the use of chemical weapons by anyone.
China strongly condemns the use of chemical weapons within
Syria," he said.
Hong repeated that China supported the resolution of the
issue under a U.N. framework and wanted a political resolution.
The United States and its allies say Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad's forces carried out the attack with sarin nerve gas,
killing more than 1,400 people, including 400 children. Russia
and Assad blame rebel forces.
Russia and China have both vetoed previous Western efforts
to impose U.N. penalties on Assad.
China had called for a full and impartial investigation by
U.N. chemical weapons inspectors and warned against pre-judging
the results. It has also said that anyone who uses chemical
weapons should be held accountable.