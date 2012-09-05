China backs "transition" in Syria, opposes intervention

BEIJING, Sept 5 China backs a "political
transition" in Syria to end worsening bloodshed after 18 months
of unrest, Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi said on
Wednesday while repeating Beijing's opposition to forceful
foreign intervention in the crisis.
Yang gave no details of what he meant by a transition in
Syria, where the government of President Bashar al-Assad has
been beset by growing opposition and armed rebellion. Russia has
also offered broad support for such a transition.
"We support a period of political transition in Syria," Yang
said at a news conference after talks with U.S. Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton.
"But we also believe that any solution should come from the
people of Syria and reflect their wishes," he said. "It should
not be imposed from outside."
Lakhdar Brahimi, the new United Nations-Arab League mediator
on Syria, has described his bid to broker peace there as "nearly
impossible" but Yang stuck to a more hopeful message.
"I said in a phone call (to Brahimi) that China fully
supports his mediation efforts and we hope all the parties will
also support his mediation efforts so there can be an
appropriate and peaceful solution to the situation in Syria,"
Yang said.
"On the question of Syria, let me emphasize that China is
not partial to any individual or any party," he said.
"We hope that members of the international community will
bring their positive influence to bear and get the various
parties in Syria to adopt a realistic, calm and constructive
attitude so that there can be an early beginning of political
dialogue and transition."
Western governments, including the United States, have
sought to gain the support of China and Russia in resolving the
Syrian crisis.
The U.N. General Assembly last month overwhelmingly approved
a non-binding resolution expressing "grave concern" at the
escalation of violence and condemned the U.N. Security Council
for its failure to take strong action.
But the Security Council has been prevented from taking
stronger action by China and Russia, which have blocked three
Western-backed resolutions that criticised Assad and threatened
sanctions against Syria. A council meeting on the crisis on
Thursday achieved nothing new.
Yang said China stood by a principle of non-intervention in
the affairs of other countries.
Clinton acknowledged that it is "no secret" the U.S.
government is disappointed by the positions of China and Russia
on Syria, and reiterated that the best course of action remains
tough U.N. Security Council action.
"We hope to continue to unite behind a real path forward to
end the violence in Syria," Clinton said.
Meanwhile, she said, the United States would work with
like-minded countries to plan for the day when Assad leaves
power, "because we are convinced that he will".