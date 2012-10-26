Heavy clashes at Syrian army base, violating Eid ceasefire

BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources qtrly FFO per share $1.50
* Canadian natural resources limited announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
BEIRUT Oct 26 Heavy fighting broke out around a Syrian military base on Friday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, in the first major violation of a ceasefire marking the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.
The Observatory said rebel fighters were trying to storm the base, which is less than 1 km (half a mile) from the main north-south highway linking Damascus to Aleppo, and President Bashar al-Assad's forces had fired artillery at a nearby village.
ABU DHABI, March 2 International healthcare operator Mediclinic is lobbying the Abu Dhabi government to rethink a change in medical insurance rules that has damaged its business after it bet big on acquiring Al Noor Hospitals, its regional CEO told Reuters.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 2 U.S. electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Thursday it is raising $100 million in a funding round led by German automaker Daimler that will allow it to expand into Europe.