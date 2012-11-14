Syrian warplanes shell rebel areas in Damascus

AMMAN Nov 14 Syrian warplanes bombed rebel enclaves inside Damascus on Wednesday, in an escalation of the aerial bombardment of districts close to the heart of the capital.

"The planes are firing rockets at the neighbourhoods of Qaboun and Jobar. They are flying high and you can hear the impact of the rockets," opposition activists Yasmine al-Shami said by phone from Damascus.

Jobar is a working class Sunni Muslim district that has been at the forefront of the 20 month revolt against President Bashar al-Assad.