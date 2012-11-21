UPDATE 2-Syrian jets bomb Damascus suburb for second day

* Heavy fighting continues on outskirts of capital
* Assad troops try to "cleanse" rebels from stronghold
* Opposition campaigner says rebels from south join the
battle
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis
AMMAN, Nov 21 Syrian warplanes bombed a Damascus
suburb on Wednesday, opposition activists said, as heavy
fighting raged for the second day on the outskirts, challenging
President Bashar al-Assad's hold on the capital.
MiG fighter jets hit the suburb of Daraya, a major
opposition centre of the 20-month revolt situated amid farmland
near the main southern highway, where rebels have been battling
elite Republican Guard units.
The pro-government al-Ekhbariya television said the army had
begun a campaign to "cleanse" Daraya of what it described as
terrorists, and showed troops on the edge of the town, where
activists reported 23 people killed in two days.
But rebels and activists suggested that President Bashar
al-Assad's forces were finding it harder to dislodge the rebels
than when they last entered the suburb in August.
After months of slow progress, the rebels have in the last
few weeks captured several army positions on the outskirts of
Damascus and outlying regions, including a special forces base
near Aleppo, Syria's commercial hub, and an air defence position
near the southern gate of the capital, according to activists,
video footage and diplomats following the military situation.
Assad's opponents are also gaining some support
internationally as a newly formed coalition of opposition and
rebel groups seeks recognition as the legitimate voice of the
Syrian people, with Britain becoming the ninth country to grant
it such status.
NO LONGER A STALEMATE?
Shashank Joshi of the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI)
in London said the developments of the last few weeks were
shifting the balance in favour of the rebels.
"The use of the world 'stalemate' to describe the conflict
may no longer be appropriate," he told Reuters by phone. "The
rebels have moved up the ladder of warfare."
Fighting was also reported in Damascus's eastern suburb of
Irbin, where rebels said they had destroyed one tank and killed
two Republican Guards. Irbin is one of many Sunni Muslim suburbs
in the farmland around Damascus known as al-Ghouta.
"The whole eastern Ghouta is basically a liberated area.
Assad's army still has superior firepower, but is being eroded.
It can no longer push forward with a lot of troops," said Abu
Ghazi, an activist-turned-fighter in Irbin.
Severe restrictions on non-state media make it impossible to
verify such reports independently.
A major offensive to oust Free Syrian Army fighters from
Daraya in August killed 1,000 people after rebels took over the
town, established a local administration and began attacking
loyalist targets in Damascus, according to opposition sources.
But there were suggestions that the latest fight for the
suburb might be following a different course.
Live footage broadcast by the opposition on the Internet
showed heavy smoke rising from a built-up area in Daraya and
carried the sound of automatic gun fire.
"The military picture seems to have changed since August.
The regime is sending troops under tank and air cover but they
have not really advanced into Daraya," said Abu Kinan, an
opposition activist who is still in the town, said by phone.
"Last time the rebels made a decision to withdraw after the
army's bombing killed a large number of civilians. There are
civilians left in Daraya but the bulk had fled and the fighters
are holding their ground," he said.
CHANGE ON THE GROUND
Seven civilians and three rebels were killed in fighting and
bombardments on Daraya, opposition sources said.
Two died from shrapnel when artillery hit the basement of a
building in which they were sheltering, activists said, and a
video posted on YouTube showed the body of a baby at a hospital.
The official state news agency said that "terrorists" - a
term it uses for rebels - had attacked shops and homes in
Daraya, as well as a mosque.
"Last time the rebels were in Daraya, they worked separately
and the regime moved in, drove them out and took revenge on the
civilian population," said Fawaz Tello, a veteran opposition
campaigner with links to rebels.
"The fact that the rebels have recaptured Daraya and are
fending off Assad's best forces indicates a change on the
ground," Tello said from Berlin. "The rebels' military position
is still difficult, but it is improving."
So far Assad's core military units, composed mainly of
members of his Alawite minority sect, an offshoot of Shi'ite
Islam, have prevented a rebel push into the capital itself.
But Tello said the rebels were gaining strength in Damascus,
partly because they were being joined by fighters from outlying
regions, especially the southerly Hauran Plain, birthplace of
the revolt.
He pointed to guerrilla attacks in the last few days in
Hetaytet al-Turkman, near Damascus Airport, and expanding rebel
control of the mixed urban and farmland regions around Damascus,
although Assad's forces controlled the main road junctions.
RUSI's Joshi said anti-aircraft weapons looted from military
bases would blunt what is the government's most important
weapon: air power.
These advances, he said, "are all a symptom of tactical
improvements. The more they fight, the better they get".