Fighting rages in Damascus after promise of crackdown

BEIRUT, July 18 Syrian forces hit rebel
positions across the capital on Wednesday, state media said,
shortly after Damascus vowed to punish those responsible for a
bomb attack which killed the defence minister and President
Bashar al-Assad's brother-in-law.
State news agency SANA said that armed forces had killed a
large number of "terrorists" in the central neighbourhood of
Midan and clashed in the district of Qaboun.
Activists in neighbourhoods that have seen fighting over the
past four days said that government troops and pro-government
militias were flooding in to quash rebels.
"There is a very heavy presence of security forces in the
streets now," said Susan Ahmad, a resident of Barzeh where
rebels have been hiding out. "Apart from Assad's forces, the
streets are empty," she added.
State television broadcast footage it said was filmed on
Wednesday showing men in blue army fatigues ducking for cover
and firing -- the first time official media has shown clashes in
the heart of the capital.
In a military statement read out on state television earlier
on Wednesday, Syria said it would "chop any hand that harms
national security."