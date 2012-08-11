版本:
Syrian forces, rebels clash in central Damascus

BEIRUT Aug 11 Forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad clashed with rebels in the heart of the capital Damascus near the Syrian central bank on Saturday, a resident told Reuters.

An explosion was followed by fighting, said the resident, who asked not to be named for fear of arrest.

"The explosion was huge. There has been fighting for the past half an hour along Pakistan street. I am very close. Can you hear that?" she asked, to the sound of a loud bang.

