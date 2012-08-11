Syrian forces, rebels clash in central Damascus

Iraq says it signs $500 mln electricity deal with ABB
BAGHDAD, Feb 26 Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.
BEIRUT Aug 11 Forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad clashed with rebels in the heart of the capital Damascus near the Syrian central bank on Saturday, a resident told Reuters.
An explosion was followed by fighting, said the resident, who asked not to be named for fear of arrest.
"The explosion was huge. There has been fighting for the past half an hour along Pakistan street. I am very close. Can you hear that?" she asked, to the sound of a loud bang.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for the higher speed 4G network equipment to begin to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday, while announcing a series of contracts with telecom operators.
DUBAI, Feb 26 President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday accused his hardline critics of wanting to deprive Iranians of the basic joys of life and isolate the country, as an aide said he had decided to run for a second term, state media reported.