UPDATE 1-Syrian forces, rebels clash in central Damascus

Iraq says it signs $500 mln electricity deal with ABB
BAGHDAD, Feb 26 Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.
BEIRUT Aug 11 Forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad clashed with rebels in the heart of the capital Damascus near the Syrian central bank on Saturday, residents and state television said.
An explosion was followed by fighting which appeared to be spreading, said the resident, who asked not to be named for fear of arrest.
"The explosion was huge. There has been fighting for the past half an hour along Pakistan Street. I am very close. Can you hear that?" she asked, to the sound of a loud bang.
State television said that "terrorists", a term they use for opposition fighters, had detonated a bomb in Merjeh, an area near the central bank.
It said fighters were "shooting at random to spark panic among citizens and the authorities hunted the terrorist groups".
Central Damascus has previously remained largely unscathed during the 17-month-old uprising against Assad's rule.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for the higher speed 4G network equipment to begin to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday, while announcing a series of contracts with telecom operators.
DUBAI, Feb 26 President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday accused his hardline critics of wanting to deprive Iranians of the basic joys of life and isolate the country, as an aide said he had decided to run for a second term, state media reported.