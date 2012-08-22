UPDATE 1-Syrian tanks shell Damascus, 8 killed-residents

AMMAN Aug 22 The Syrian army deployed tanks on
a ring road surrounding Damascus on Wednesday and shelled
southern neighbourhoods where rebels operate, in the heaviest
bombardment on the capital since the army reasserted control
last month, residents said.
At least eight people were killed in the shelling, which was
accompanied by an aerial bombardment, and in ensuing raids on
the Kfar Souseh, Daraya, Qadam and Nahr Aisheh neighbourhoods,
they said.
"The whole of Damascus is shaking with the sound of
shelling," a woman in Kfar Souseh neighbourhood said. She added
that the army's artillery was also firing on the capital, from
Qasioun and Saraya mountains, overlooking Damascus.
Maaz al-Shami, a member of the Damascus Media Office, a
group of young opposition activists monitoring the crackdown in
the capital, said rebels who had left the city during a fierce
army campaign last month had started to return.
"They went back to their homes, or disappeared in the green
belt surrounding Damascus," Shami said.
"They are back now, and the regime is responding with daily
shelling and helicopter bombardment. A war atmosphere in
Damascus is setting in," he added.