UPDATE 1-Syrian army enters Damascus suburb after bombardment

AMMAN Aug 23 Syrian forces backed by tanks
stormed Daraya, on the outskirts of Damascus, on Thursday after
24 hours of artillery and helicopter bombardment to drive out
rebels, opposition sources said.
The bombardment killed at least 15 people and wounded 150 in
Daraya, situated on the southwest edge of Damascus, the sources
said.
Troops were conducting house to house raids in the
conservative Sunni Muslim town and making their way to the
town's centre, meeting light resistance from rebels who appear
to have largely withdrawn from the area, activists in Damascus
said.
"They are using mortar bombs to clear each sector then they
enter it, while moving towards the centre," said Abu Zeid, one
of the activists. He was speaking by phone from an area adjacent
to Daraya.
Other activists said the army was also shelling parts of the
suburb from Qasioun, which overlooks Damascus, and from
Republican Guard barracks situated near a hilltop presidential
palace.