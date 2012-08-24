UPDATE 1-Syria army shells Damascus suburb, kills 21-opposition

AMMAN Aug 24 The Syrian army pounded the
Damascus suburb of Daraya on Friday, killing at least 21 people
on the third day of a campaign to regain control of outlying
areas of the capital, opposition activists said.
Daraya, a sprawling Sunni Muslim working-class area, is
located among the old Ghouta farmlands surrounding Damascus,
where guerrillas have been taking cover after attacking
government troops.
Opposition activists said the death toll in Daraya in the
past 72 hours had reached at least 70, mostly civilians. A list
of the names of the 21 killed on Friday included two children
from the al-Khatib family.
The army used multiple rocket launchers at the nearby Talet
Qawqaba base and artillery at Mezze Military Airport, west of
Daraya, to attack the town, where rebels were still holed up,
activists in Damascus said.
"There are lots of bodies trapped in destroyed buildings and
civilians are trying to flee towards Damascus," an opposition
activist in Daraya calling himself Abu Kinan told Reuters by
phone.
A witness in Damascus said the army was also shelling Daraya
from Republican Guards positions on Qasioun Mountain, on the
northern edge of the capital. "In the last few minutes nine
shells were fired on Daraya from Qasioun," she said.
Fighting was also reported in a series of lower-middle-class
Sunni suburbs that surround the capital, including Qatana,
Sbeineh, Qadam, Assali and Hajar al-Asswad, they said.
Assad's elite forces, made up mainly of members of his
minority Alawite sect and increasingly used to keep control of
Damascus, are based in hilltop compounds in the capital and
surrounding areas.