Jets pound east Damascus, thousands flee - activists

AMMAN Aug 29 Syrian air and ground bombardment
killed at least 27 people in neighbourhoods on the eastern edge
of Damascus on Wednesday, in a military campaign to halt rebel
hit-and-run attacks against loyalist forces, opposition
activists said.
Many more were killed when troops briefly entered several
districts after the shelling and air strikes, carrying out
summary executions before withdrawing, they said.
Thousands of families fled the area in the largest
displacement from the capital since the start of the uprising
against President Bashar al-Assad, activists in the area said.
Syrian authorities have banned entry to most foreign media,
making it impossible to verify accounts by activists and
residents of activity in the capital.