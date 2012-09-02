版本:
Blast heard near security compounds in Damascus

AMMAN, Sept 2 An explosion hit a neighbourhood in Damascus on Sunday where major military and security compounds are located, residents and Syrian state television said.

Damascus residents said the explosion was heard near the army and air force headquarters in Mahdi bin Barakeh neighbourhood in the Abu Rmmaneh district. Syrian state television described the explosion in as "terrorism".

