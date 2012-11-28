Twenty killed in Damascus car bombs - activists

BEIRUT Nov 28 At least 20 people were killed in Syria when two car bombs exploded in the eastern Damascus district of Jaramana on Wednesday, activists and Syrian media said.

Addounia television, which said the blasts occurred shortly after 6.40 a.m. (0440 GMT), broadcast footage of firefighters hosing down the blackened hulks of two vehicles. Debris from neighbouring buildings had also crushed several other cars.