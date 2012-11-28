版本:
Syria says 34 killed in Damascus bombings

BEIRUT Nov 28 At least 34 people were killed in explosions which struck the eastern Damascus district of Jaramana on Wednesday, state television said, quoting a source at the Interior Ministry.

It said 10 bags containing the remains of unidentified victims had also been collected. Eighty-three people were seriously wounded, it said.

