250 people killed in Syria in highest death toll - opposition

BEIRUT, July 19 More than 250 people were killed
in Syria on Thursday, an opposition monitoring group said, the
highest death toll in a single day since the revolt against
President Bashar al-Assad erupted 16 months ago.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human rights said
155 civilians, including 44 people in Damascus where pitched
battles have raged for five days, and 93 security forces
personnel were killed.
It said it was still gathering information on the number of
rebel fighters who had been killed from sources on the ground
and expected the overage death toll to rise significantly.